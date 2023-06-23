FLEMINGTON, N.J. - A Hunterdon County grand jury indicts 46-year-old Malik Johnston, a Flemington Borough councilman, on drug charges.

Prosecutor Renee Roberson says on numerous occasions between December of 22 and February of this year

Johnston sold methamphetamine and cocaine to an undercover officer.

In the news release announcing the indictment, the prosecutors also lists Pippin J. Folk as Johnston's alias.

Following his arrest in February, several of Johnston's council members asked him to step down during council meetings.

But Johnston has refused to tender his resignation.

"You are a poor example of my fellow hard-working council members at this dais," said one of Johnston's fellow council members during a May 22nd council meeting.

News of Johnston's arrest and indictment traveled quickly through the borough.

"If you're in a position where you're running or town, I think that you should not be indicted for drug charges for sure," said resident Dawn McDonald.

Johnston is the first African American elected to Flemington Council and was seen by members of the community to be a hard-working single father who wanted to make a difference in the borough.

Resident Dave Norton says everyone was shocked when Johnston was arrested.

"Everybody here is like why is he still on council?" said Norton.

69 News reached out to the mayor and borough leaders for a statement and did not hear back.

We spoke on the phone with Johnston's adult son, who says he didn't think his father would want to comment.

If convicted, Johnston could face up to 10 years in prison and a 150-thousand dollar fine.