FLEMINGTON, N.J. | Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson reported on Monday that a joint investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit and the Flemington Borough Police Department has led to the arrest of an individual from Flemington.
The 19-year-old man, who was not identified to protect the identity of the victim, was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, authorities say.
They say the victim was under 13 years old at the time the crimes occurred. The man was a family member who engaged in the criminal conduct for months. He is currently being held at the Warren County jail awaiting his first court appearance.
Despite having been charged, every defendant is presumed innocent until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.