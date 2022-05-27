RARITAN TWP., NJ - A man from Flemington, NJ is facing charges of animal cruelty after prosecutors say 71 animals were discovered in poor living conditions.
A joint investigation between the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office, Raritan Township Police and the New Jersey Department of Agriculture resulted in the arrest of Michael B. Featherston, 52.
Featherston was arrested Thursday and charged with 2nd degree unlawful possession of a weapon (assault rifle), 3rd degree purchasing firearm parts to manufacture a firearm without a serial number, 3rd degree cruelty to animals (bodily injury-failure to provide necessary care), 4th degree prohibited weapons (large capacity magazines), and 4th degree possession of CDS Marijuana.
A media release reports Featherston as is the owner/operator of Rooster's Rescue Foundation, Inc.
On May 20, detectives say they responded to 940 County Route 579, Flemington, NJ and uncovered 71 animals (equine, cows, goats, pigs, rooster, and sheep) believed to be neglected and in poor living conditions.
The release continued to say all the animals on the property were seized, given proper medical attention, and surrendered to various rescue groups.
Several deceased animals were also found on the property.
An assault rifle, large capacity magazines, and marijuana were also recovered. The assault rifle is considered a “ghost gun” because it has no serial number.
This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Jessica Neiber at (908) 788-1129.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-1000 or going online.