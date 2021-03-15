LAKEWOOD TWP., N.J. - Firefighters have worked to put out a forest fire that started in Lakewood, New Jersey, and spread across 170 acres.
The fire critically injured a firefighter and damaged many homes and businesses in its path.
The blaze started Sunday afternoon and grew into a major forest fire by evening.
Firefighters continue working to put out the brush fire, which has crossed over parts of Lakewood and Brick townships.
Crews say they've identified the fire's origin, but they're not releasing further details.
"It didn't take much for this fire to gain momentum and get to the crowns of the trees and speed really fast," said Shawn Judy, with the NJ Forest Fire Service.
Hundreds of homes and some stores were evacuated along the westbound side of Route 70, and part of the Garden State Parkway had to be shut down in both directions.
Several local roads were also closed due to heavy smoke.
Authorities say high winds and low humidity helped the fire spread at a rapid pace.
"You can see how windy it is here (Sunday night). It was that windy or even windier early today. We had extremely low relative humidity. Our fuels are very dry. We've had over 12 days without precipitation," Judy said.
The region, including eastern Pennsylvania, remains in a red flag warning through 5 p.m. Monday.