LITTLE EGG HARBOR TWP., Pa. - A forest fire is burning about 900 acres in New Jersey.
The fire broke out Sunday afternoon in Little Egg Harbor Township, in an area that splits Ocean and Burlington counties.
As of Sunday night, officials say the fire in the Bass River State Forest was 0% contained.
Crews were doing burnout operations to help get the blaze contained.
Officials say they have to get it under control before they can figure out a cause.
"Cause is under investigation right now. This fire happened later in the afternoon, it was detected by one of our fire towers at approximately 1600 (4 p.m.) and we went right to work on the suppression side," said Rob Gill, forest fire warden for the NJ Forest Fire Service. "So once we have that tied in and it's safe for the investigators to go in, that's when we'll go in and start out cause and origin."
Officials say this fire is coming at the back end of fire season.
There were dozens of firefighters from 39 municipal departments helping battle the blaze.