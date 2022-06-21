A forest fire in southern New Jersey has scorched about 12,000 acres.
The fire broke out Sunday in a remote section of Wharton State Forest.
Dry and breezy conditions quickly fueled the flames.
The fire was 70% contained by Monday evening, said the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.
Authorities say no injuries or property damage have been reported, but several structures are threatened.
The fire has ripped through areas of Hammonton, Shamong, Washington and Mullica townships.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.