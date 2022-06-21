A forest fire in southern New Jersey has scorched about 12,000 acres.

The fire broke out Sunday in a remote section of Wharton State Forest.

Dry and breezy conditions quickly fueled the flames.

The fire was 70% contained by Monday evening, said the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Authorities say no injuries or property damage have been reported, but several structures are threatened.

The fire has ripped through areas of Hammonton, Shamong, Washington and Mullica townships.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.