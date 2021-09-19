HAMPTON, NJ. - A Hampton man charged for recording women and men without their consent while using bathrooms pleaded guilty.
The recordings were taken at the Lambertville-New Hope Rescue Squad and Flemington-Raritan Rescue Squad, says Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson.
Douglas Gimson, 32, of Hampton, pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree invasion of privacy on September 17.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, the state will recommend that Gimson be sentenced to 180 days in jail, be subject to probation, and complete a psychosexual evaluation and treatment. He will also be required to forfeit his EMT license in the State of New Jersey.
The charges stem from incidents from approximately November 2016 until May 2017 in Lambertville and from November 2019 until March 2020 in Flemington. Gimson was working as a licensed EMT during the crimes.
Gimson is scheduled to be sentenced on December 1.