PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The Phillipsburg community is mourning the loss of a former Councilman.
The Town of Phillipsburg posted on Facebook about the passing of former Councilman Mark Lutz.
The post continued to say the "Phillipsburg Family sends our condolences to the entire Lutz family and friends. May he Rest In Peace."
Lutz was appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Phillipsburg Town Council in October of 2021 after giving up his council seat for an unsuccessful 2019 run for mayor. His term expired at the end of the year.