RARITAN TWP., N.J. - Hunterdon County residents will be able to receive two free COVID-19 PCR test kits via a drive-thru distribution event.
The County Health Department will distribute the teats starting at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. at the County complex on Route 12 in Raritan Township.
A snow date is scheduled for Sunday.
Drivers will be asked to pop open their trunk where kits will be placed. Kits will be distributed two to a vehicle.
County Commissioner Shaun C. Van Doren, the Board’s liaison for the Health Department, says the kits are PCR test and must be mailed in by users. The turnaround time is 48 to 72.
Test users will be notified via email as to a positive or negative test.