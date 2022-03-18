In New Jersey, dozens of tow truck companies, fire departments and police agencies were part of a funeral procession for a tow tuck driver on Friday.
Seth Newton was only 26 when he was killed on the job.
It's been an emotional day for this community.
The procession started at Lebanon Fire Co., went past Superior Towing where Seth used to work, past the scene of the crash, and then ended at Saint Joseph's Church in Hillsborough, where the funeral was held.
'I'm so proud of him. I'm so proud of him. I will miss him terribly," said Kathleen Newton, Seth's mother.
Kathleen Newton is talking about her son Seth, who was hit and killed last week while responding to a call on Route 22 in Readington Township, Hunterdon County.
He was doing everything right, but another driver had a medical emergency and hit him.
Friday, those who responded to that crash, and first responders Seth worked with in his nearly five years at Superior Towing, honored him for his final ride.
"When my son said he was going to work, I didn't know the best community, and compassion and camaraderie and love that these people have for each and every one," said Kathleen.
Seth lived in Whitehouse Station his whole life, went to Hunterdon Central and was set to graduate from Centenary University in May.
He's remembered as a selfless leader who trained the new employees and loved his family.
"I'm honored to be his mother. I really am."
The driver of the vehicle that hit Seth also passed away.
