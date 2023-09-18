MENDHAM, N.J. — Christine Serrano Glassner, the Republican mayor of Mendham Borough, New Jersey, has announced she is entering her party's primary in the 2024 Senate election.

Serrano Glassner, a two-term mayor of the Morris County borough with about 6,000 residents, describes herself as a "businesswoman with years of experience forging conservative solutions for New Jersey residents and businesses."

She vows to "fight" against President Joe Biden's "failed economic policies" and keep so-called "woke ideology" out of New Jersey's schools.

In her campaign announcement statement, Serrano Glassner took aim at incumbent Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) — whom the mayor would likely face in the 2024 election if she wins the Republican primary.

"Today, I am announcing my decision to run for the U.S. Senate because New Jersey deserves better than this dark cloud of corruption that has been following Bob Menendez for a decade," Glassner wrote.

"Bob Menendez has failed New Jersey — because he’s more interested in enriching himself and his cronies than he is in delivering for hardworking New Jersey families. That’s why it’s high time for 'Funny Money' Menendez to be put into permanent retirement,” Glassner's statement continued.

To learn more about Serrano Glassner's campaign, visit her website, christinefornj.com.