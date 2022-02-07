Face masks generic

TRENTON, N.J. | New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will end a statewide mask mandate to protect against COVID-19 in schools and child care centers.

His office confirmed the news Monday. It was first reported by The New York Times. The requirement goes into effect March 7 and comes as New Jersey’s caseload drops after a spike around the holidays fueled by the omicron variant.

The governor is expected to announce the development at a news conference Monday when he should answer questions. For example, it's not clear whether individual school districts could continue to require a mandate.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.