GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - Police in Warren County, New Jersey are looking for a woman seen they say was spotted taking several items from the front of a home.
Greenwich Township police say the woman was seen on a surveillance camera removing planters, a garden flag and other items from the front of a home in Stewartsville.
She was seen driving a grey Chrysler 300 with a Pennsylvania registration.
Police say it was one of two homes in the neighborhood where items from outside went missing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Greenwich Township police.