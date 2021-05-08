GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - Police in Warren County, New Jersey are looking for a woman seen they say was spotted taking several items from the front of a home.

Greenwich Township police say the woman was seen on a surveillance camera removing planters, a garden flag and other items from the front of a home in Stewartsville.

She was seen driving a grey Chrysler 300 with a Pennsylvania registration.

Police say it was one of two homes in the neighborhood where items from outside went missing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Greenwich Township police.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.