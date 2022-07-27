LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ - Investigators in New Jersey are on the hunt for several stolen guns.

The Warren County Prosecutors Office is investigating a break-in at a gun store in Lopatcong Township.

Prosecutors say 36 handguns were stolen from Tech Ops International gun shop, right off of Route 22.

They said the guns have a wholesale value of $18,000 to $36,000. The retail value would be double that amount.

All the stolen guns were 9mm, likely because that ammunition is relatively easy to get.

Investigator will now put the serial numbers of those guns into a national crime database.

Investigators were in and out of the building all day long, working to piece together what happened.

Denise Andreotti, a worker at the nearby Speedway gas station, said she noticed something unusual at a neighboring business. It was only 5:30 in the morning.

“I told them the door was open, so I kind of walked over, peeked in a little bit,” she said. "I just wanted to make sure the girl was safe -- that's why I walked over there.

“I could see glass was broken. As I reached in to look a little bit, I could tell that they grabbed quite a few handguns. And the thing that’s concerning about that is that’s going to be more guns on our streets.”

The Warren County Prosecutors office is investigating the break-in. It happened late Tuesday night, after the shop closed after 6 p.m. or early Wednesday morning.

“The inventory’s not complete at this point,” said Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer. “Right now we know there are handguns missing.”

ATF and Lopatcong Police responded to the scene.

The mangled door has already been replaced.

“I came down to get fuel for my pickup and I saw the police tape, and I’ve been a customer here,” said Jamie McLean, who has a gun being worked on at the shop. “They were just putting a set of sites on it and taking care of it for me and I don’t know. Hopefully it’s still there.”

The store does have a security system.

“We’re looking for, number one, for any of the neighbors, if they saw anything unusual,” Pfeiffer said. “We’re looking for video surveillance cameras that exist.”

Prosecutors say the shop will remain closed until the ATF determines it can be open.