HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - The Hackettstown Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at the Budd Lake Bagel & Deli. 

Police say an unknown suspect gained access to the building, located at 333 Mountain Avenue, through the drive-thru window. 

Video from the incident was posted to the Hackettstown Police Department facebook page

It happened on Wednesday, December 29, around 6:15 p.m.

Police say the suspect then stole an unknown amount of money, two cash registers and fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case, is encouraged to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300 or TEXT-A-TIP: Text ‘TIP HACKPD’ followed by your message, to 888-777.

