HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Hackettstown Police say officers were attacked while responding to a welfare check.
It happened Wednesday around 11:20 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of Washington Street.
Police say while speaking with a 66-year-old female resident, a 35-year-old male resident walked onto the porch roof, waving a tire iron and a smaller handled object and began yelling at the officers.
Officials say the man threw several items at the responding officers and would not leave the residence.
A release from police reports that the man went to the third-floor and blocked the stairwell. The male then began to throw glass and other household items out the third-floor window towards the officers and police vehicles.
The Warren County Tactical Team were called and attempted to negotiate with the male, but were not successful at that time.
The female was asked to cooperate but refused to comply, police say. She resisted staying away from the residence and was argumentative and yelling.
The tactical team made entry into the house and the male was taken into custody around 2:40 a.m.
The male was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and hindering apprehension.
He was released pending a court appearance and was taken to Hackettstown Medical Center.
The female was charged with obstructing administration of law and released pending a court appearance.