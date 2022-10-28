Another step was taken Thursday in the development of a proposed cold storage warehouse at 170 Howard St.

Before a lively audience, Phillipsburg's Land Use Board presented their findings on whether the project's 65-foot height is consistent with the town's riverfront development plan and master plan. The current zoning sets the limit at 50 feet.

Read by town engineer Tim O'Brien, the report was created at the request of the town council and showed that the height was, in fact, consistent. After its reading and a public comment period, the board voted to send the report back to the town council. From there, the decision is up to the council as the town's redevelopment authority on whether the change is permitted said board Attorney Scott Wilhelm.

The change is related to plans for a cold storage facility on the site that requires an additional 15 feet to house the mechanical equipment necessary for cooling. The 300,000-square-foot cold storage facility would employ 100 at the facility who would earn $25-$31.

While the report indicated consistency, it also requests conditions and restrictions stating that the increased height allowed is only used for installing mechanical systems and that the equipment must be screened to limit the visual and noise impact of surrounding properties.

The board also heard plans for developing the Elk Lodge property at 75 and 83 S. Main St.

Plans for the project were initially proposed more than two years ago, said project architect Jessica Margulies of Eclectic Architecture of Phillipsburg. In her presentation Thursday, she described the 1920s-era building as having good bones and being constructed with Bethlehem Steel beams.

The first floor would have two commercial spaces, and the remainder of the floors would have 31 mostly two-bedroom apartments.

The property would also feature green space, a gym, and a community room for residents and required parking variances before work could begin.

Council voted Thursday to allow for parking variances related to the plan, which calls for 55 parking spaces to accommodate residents.

In other news, the board heard new business related to a property at 125 Howard St. Property owner G & G Distribution seeks to manufacture pet care products such as shampoos. According to Rick Brown, who spoke on behalf of the owner, the project requires no work to the exterior. Brown said the building would accommodate 2-6 employees.