LEBANON TWP., N.J. - Friday, hundreds of people honored a New Jersey tow truck driver who was killed on the job.
"This is America," said Kathleen Newton. "These men and women that come out every day and don't think about themselves. They only think about people and the love and the safety of everyone.
"That's selfless, that's amazing and that was my boy."
Kathleen Newton's boy was 26-year-old Seth Newton.
"He was killed in the line of duty," said Lebanon Fire Chief Kevin Saharic.
It was while on the job for Superior Towing. Friday was Seth Newton's final ride.
"When something like this happens, we all get together and we do what we got to do," said Saharic.
Saharic organized a funeral procession through several towns involving dozens of tow truck companies, fire departments and police agencies.
The route was from Lebanon Fire Company to Saint Joseph's Church in Hillsborough.
"When you put your child out in the world and you just send him out there with what you've taught him and this is what he comes back, it is humbling," said Kathleen Newton.
Seth Newton lived in Whitehouse Station his whole life.
He went to Hunterdon Central and was just about to graduate from Centenary University in May. Now, his family will pick up his diploma.
Seth Newton hoped to one day start his own towing business, after working at Superior Towing for nearly five years.
"The new guys would look up to him," said Michael Girgis, the owner of Superior Towing & Transport. "He did a lot in the training."
The crash happened on Route 22 in Readington Township.
While you often hear about workers getting killed on the side of the road by distracted drivers, police say the man who hit Seth Newton had a medical emergency.
That driver, 86-year-old Gary Vondrasek, passed away too.
"There were some people that were there that day that are here today," said Saharic.
Also in attendance were those who worked with Seth on other calls.
The tow truck drivers, firefighters and police officers who honored Seth Newton know all about risks.
"Seth was the second tow operator in New Jersey alone, killed in a little over three week's time," said Girgis.
They have different duties and dangers, but unite to become one community, which Kathleen Newton is thankful to be a part of, as she grieves her boy.
"He left this for us, and these now are my family, all the men, they're just my boys," said Kathleen Newton.