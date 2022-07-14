EAST AMWELL TWP., NJ - The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office is announcing the arrest of a man accused of criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile.
The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit and the Lambertville City Police Department arrested Wayne S. Stangil Jr., 23 of Ringoes, East Amwell Twp., on July 8.
Stangil Jr. is charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, officials report.
A press release writes that on May 31, Stangil engaged in criminal sexual contact with a juvenile victim he knew. The victim was 13 years old.