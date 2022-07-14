Handcuffs

EAST AMWELL TWP., NJ - The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office is announcing the arrest of a man accused of criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile. 

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit and the Lambertville City Police Department arrested Wayne S. Stangil Jr., 23 of Ringoes, East Amwell Twp., on July 8. 

Stangil Jr. is charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, officials report. 

A press release writes that on May 31, Stangil engaged in criminal sexual contact with a juvenile victim he knew. The victim was 13 years old. 

Tags

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.