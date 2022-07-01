POHATCONG TWP., Pa. - A Hunterdon County, New Jersey, man was sentenced to five years behind bars on sexual assault charges involving a child.
Anthony O. Firetto, 54 of Bloomsbury, pleaded guilty to sexual assault involving acts that occurred from 2007-2008. The victim was between the ages of 13 and 14, reports County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer.
Firetto must serve a minimum of 51 months before being eligible for parole. He was also ordered to pay mandatory fines and penalties and have no contact with victim.
Firetto was taken to Warren County Jail pending transfer to the Department of Corrections.