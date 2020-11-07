HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. -- Authorities have announced the arrest of one individual for voter fraud charges.
According to Acting Prosecutor Michael J. Williams, “On November 5, 2020, after an investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit, Brian C. Shilling, age 53, of Stockton, NJ was arrested and charged with third degree fraud in casting a mail-in vote, third degree tampering with public record, forth degree unsworn falsification to authorities, four degree falsifying records and disorderly persons offense, offering a false statement for filing. Mr. Shilling falsely completed the ballot, forging the signature of another certifying the ballot and sending in the fraudulent ballot to the Hunterdon County Board of Elections purporting that it was cast by another.”
Officials say, the defendant is presumed innocent until the matter is resolved in a court of law.