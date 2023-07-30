PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A 4.2-mile stretch of Interstate 78 in Warren County is set to undergo six weeks of construction and repairs, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission announced Friday.

According to a press release, the project will address various "deteriorated asphalt joints" along I-78 between the Route 173 interchange and toll bridge to Pennsylvania. Pothole repairs, reinstallation of removed raised pavement markings, and line re-striping are planned for the project, the press release said.

The work area crosses through Phillipsburg, as well as Alpha and Pohatcong Townships.

Repairs will begin on Monday, July 31, and generally be conducted overnight to minimize traffic impacts.

On I-78 West through the work area, up to two of the highway's three lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. during the week, as well as from 10 p.m. Fridays to 8 a.m. Saturdays.

On I-78 East through the work area, up to two of the highway's three lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. during the week, as well as from 8p.m. Fridays to 6 a.m. Saturdays.

According to the press release, Motorist impacts are expected to be "brief and minor." Lane closures are expected to end by early September.