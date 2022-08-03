"I thought we were friends and he started shooting me" is what Gerard Carpinello reportedly told New Jersey police officers just after 3 a.m. on July 10.

At the time, Carpinello of Portland, Northampton County, was lying in a pool of his own blood inside the Monmouth County home of 71-year-old David Bulk.

The 49-year-old was shot twice in the side. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died July 29.

The father of two young girls had worked for Mount Bethel Realtor Faith Sarisky, who says his death is being felt deeply by the tight-knit community.

"It's violating and the fact that it's him. You know, he is not the type of person that would have been involved in anything to put himself in that kind of danger," she said.

The affidavit indicates Bulk, who's charged with first-degree murder, says he was drunk at the time, and has no memory of what happened.

When police arrived, they say Bulk was sitting in his living room recliner, a revolver was on the table, with Carpinello lying bleeding on the floor. The pair were long-time acquaintances. Carpinello was spending the night on July 10. After being shot, police paperwork shows troopers heard Carpinello use a series of expletives in describing being shot.

"He cared about the kids. He cared about the kids of the Bangor Area School District," said Upper Mount Bethel Supervisor John Bermingham.

By taking his son to school, Bermingham spoke with the Bangor Area School District security officer often.

Carpinello was also active in his church and worked on the front desk at the Tuscarora Inn and Conference Center. Those there say he was a great employee and his death brings a great loss.

A GoFundMe site hopes to raise $20,000 for his wife and kids.

"Just a shock. Life is precious. One day you're here and the next day you are gone," Birmingham said.

Bulk's attorney declined to comment. If convicted, Bulk could be sentenced to life in prison.