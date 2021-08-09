HACKETTSTOWN, NJ - A New Jersey man is facing drunk driving related charges after crashing his car into a utility pole.
It happened Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m. on Willow Grove Street near Bilby Road.
When officers arrived on scene they say the driver, Timothy Buckley, 32, of Independence Township was outside of the vehicle and walking around.
An investigation revealed Buckley was travelling southbound on Willow Grove Street when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway, striking a utility pole, then spun and stopped on an embankment.
While a officer was talking to Buckley, the officer detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage.
Buckley suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hackettstown Medical Center for treatment.
Buckley was charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain lane, and reckless driving. He was released pending a court appearance.