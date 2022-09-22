Jersey Central Power & Light has installed devices on electrical equipment in Sussex County to protect America's national symbol.

In areas near bald eagle nests in Hamburg Township and near Culver Lake, the power company has added guards to prevent birds from buildings nests on top of poles and on the crossarms that support electrical equipment.

In addition, insulated caps are in place to protect birds from touching equipment, and reflective tags were installed on power lines to increase their visibility.

"We are committed to protecting wildlife, especially endangered and threatened species like the bald eagle," Amy Ruszala, an avian expert with FirstEnergy Corp., said in a statement.

FirstEnergy is the parent company of JCP&L.

The bald eagle is an Endangered Species Act success story, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 1940, Congress passed the Bald Eagle Protection Act, which prohibited killing, selling or owning bald eagles. The population had declined because of loss of habitat and because some farmers shot the birds, which they considered a threat to poultry and livestock.

The eagles mostly eat fish and carrion, according to FWS.

Later, the insecticide DDT almost wiped out bald eagles. FWS said DDT was washed into waterways and absorbed by fish, which the eagles ate. The DDT resulted in thin eggshells that often broke. Rachel Carson's book "Silent Spring" brought attention to the effects of DDT, which was banned in 1972.

That move, along with additional federal protection, helped bring the eagles back from the brink. In 1978, they were listed by the federal government as endangered or threatened in the lower 48 states (they do not live in Hawaii and the eagles of Alaska were never endangered).

Bald Eagles were removed from the list of threatened and endangered species in 2007, though they are still protected by federal law.

New Jersey still lists bald eagles as an endangered species during breeding season, and a threatened species outside of breeding seasons.

FirstEnergy said its staff inspect power equipment for bird nests and works with wildlife officials to move nests that are in immediate danger. FirstEnergy, based in Akron, Ohio, also uses drones to inspect nests.

New Jersey's bald eagle population has increased, with nests in all 21 counties, according to FirstEnergy.