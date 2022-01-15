PASSAIC, N.J. - Authorities say a raging fire, that devastated a chemical plant complex in northern New Jersey, could have been much worse.
The fire erupted Friday night at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant in Passaic. It lasted into Saturday morning.
The smoke was so heavy that it was detected on weather radar.
The smell lingered into in New York City.
The fire tore through several buildings but it was contained before reaching the portion of the plant containing large amounts of chemical products.
No serious injuries were reported.
It's unclear what started the fire.