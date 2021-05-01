WASHINGTON TWP., NJ - Firefighters from around our area are rallying to help fire departments in Alabama who were devastated by tornadoes that ripped through the state in March.
A group of firefighters in Northwestern New Jersey called on area fire departments to donate any gear or equipment they could spare to the Alabama fire companies.
Since then, they managed to collect massive amounts of equipment and other donations.
The donations continued to arrive on Saturday at Nancy Run Fire Company in Bethlehem Township. More equipment was delivered from Northampton County fire companies.
The donations included rescue equipment, hoses and firefighter gear.