WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Local hospitals and senior care facilities are taking precautions, after the CDC warned a potentially deadly fungus is spreading at an alarming rate. Health officials are tracking an increase in cases in New York and New Jersey, though the infection only impacts certain groups of people.

Candida auris is not a new fungus, but the U.S. is experiencing a spike in cases.

"We've had discussions for well over a year within our division of infectious disease and infection control," said Dr. Luther Rhodes, an infectious disease physician at Lehigh Valley Health Network.

The CDC says the fungus presents a serious global health threat because it's often multi-drug resistant and has the potential to spark outbreaks in health care settings. It's a type of yeast known for being most dangerous to people with catheters, lines, or tubes connected to their body.

The CDC says when it causes a bloodstream infection, about one in four patients die, though in general, it is not a threat to healthy people.

"It is currently not an outbreak at all. It is not a risk for people walking outside," said Dr. Rhodes.

"Candida auris infection cases occur almost exclusively in patients with high medical needs within a health care setting, such as patients who need ventilators, central lines and antibiotics, or other patients who have high risk factors for disease acquisition," said a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

"People in the community are highly unlikely to get the fungal disease."

Health officials say it's hospitals and senior living facilities that need to pay extra attention.

"It can spread very rapidly," said Audrey Fernald, a registered nurse and the director of infection prevention and occupational medicine at Fellowship Community. "You have a lot of people living in close quarters...most of our residents are immunocompromised."

Fellowship Community in Whitehall Township is focusing on education; it shared information at its recent infection prevention meeting and will feature information about the fungus in its upcoming newsletter.

Fellowship has already briefed its housekeeping staff on this and has a special training on cleaning tools and procedures scheduled for next week.

"We just added that to our emerging and other infectious disease policy, and it just basically says what we need to do to help prevent the spread, the isolation," said Fernald.

Gracedale Nursing Home in Upper Nazareth Township says it is also monitoring for the infection.

Lehigh Valley Health Network says it's had two cases over the past year and that both patients were okay.

"Our laboratory facilities are quite capable of identifying it," said Dr. Rhodes.

That is key, since the CDC says one of the concerning things about the infection is that it can be hard to identify.

CDC data shows in the last year, New Jersey had 94 cases, New York had 326, and Pennsylvania had 33.

The Pennsylvania Health Department says it's been raising awareness about candida auris with providers since it was detected in the Keystone State in 2020. It says since then, 59 cases have been reported where someone becomes sick from the infection, and there have been 140 more that are non-symptomatic.

The infection has been reported in ten Pennsylvania counties. Most cases have been in the Philadelphia region, according to state health officials.

The state Health Department says it has sent out multiple Heath Alert Network advisories, including one last month, created a Candida auris toolkit, and hosted a symposium.