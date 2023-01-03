MORRISTOWN, N.J. – Like so many other people, Dr. Matthew Martinez was home watching Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin made a tackle, and seconds later, collapsed on the field.
Martinez is the director of sports cardiology at Atlantic Medical Group in Morristown, and consults with the NFL. He says it was clear: Hamlin had a cardiac event.
Martinez praises the quick response by the medical team on the field.
"You stabilize him on the field," Martinez said, "and what I heard from the media and the Bills was that he was stabilized on the field and that they got his cardiac rhythm back to normal, got him into the ambulance, and then they moved him onto an elite trauma center, where they are initiating high-quality cooling procedures to try to improve all functions."
Martinez says what happened is something the NFL medical staff train for regularly, saying, "You have to know who's going to do CPR, who's going to do the defibrillator, who's going to get the help."
He says because everyone did what they needed to do, he's optimistic about Hamlin's recovery.
"This was done in a manner that put him in the best position to have the best outcome that we can ask for," Martinez said.
He also stresses that what happened is not typical. He says cardiac events like that in athletes are rare.
"It's very uncommon in football to begin with," Martinez said. "If you look at that hit, reviewed over and over, you'll see that this happens all day long in every football game."
Still, Martinez says this is good reminder that all teams from school age to professional need to have a plan in place in case an athlete does go into cardiac arrest.
"When it happens, you are either prepared or it could be a potential catastrophe," he said.
Having a plan is not enough. He recommends practicing it, having someone who is CPR trained, and having a defibrillator on hand.