HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A New Jersey man is in custody after police say he attacked a woman with a hammer.

Hackettstown police say a 42-year-old man from Mansfield Township assaulted a 28-year-old woman with the hammer and smashed both windows of her car.

The woman suffered significant facial injuries and was then flown to Morristown Medical Center, according to police.

It happened Monday around 2:45 p.m. at Douglas Blake Memorial Field on Willow Grove Street, police say.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, simple assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief.

He’s being held at the Warren County Correctional Facility.