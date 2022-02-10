The co-owner of a camping resort in the Poconos, who's already facing sex crime charges, has been arrested in Miami on new charges.
54-year-old Patrick Gremling's attorney told 69 News authorities are working to have Gremling extradited to New Jersey. The new charges stem from an alleged incident in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey in 2012.
He previously was arrested in Carbon County for the indecent assault of an 11-year-old boy in 2011.
The now-adult victim told police that Gremling inappropriately touched him at the Woods Campground Resort in Towamensing Township.