47-year-old Sean Lannon is charged with the brutal beating death of 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski in Gloucester County, New Jersey.
Dabkowski's body was found in his home on March 8. The affidavit says Lannon killed him with a hammer and has allegedly confessed, telling authorities Dabkowski was an old neighbor who had sexually abused him as a child.
But, that's not the only thing he has confessed to. Just three days prior to the discovery of Dabkowski's body in New Jersey, detectives in New Mexico found the bodies of four victims in a vehicle in a parking garage outside the Albuquerque, New Mexico airport. One of the victim's was Lannon's ex-wife, 39-year-old Jennifer Lannon.
"Sean had said she had run off and he doesn't know where she's at, we started getting curious about what's going on," said Chris Whitman, Jennifer's brother.
Whitman says he wasn't buying Lannon's story and didn't believe his sister had run off.
Since his arrest in New Jersey, Lannon told authorities he killed his ex-wife and the three others in the vehicle and, in an even bigger bombshell, that he killed 11 others while he was living in New Mexico. Authorities in both states are trying to figure out if there is any truth to his statements.
Chris Whitman would also like more answers as he grieves the tragic loss of his sister.
"To not be able to have that opportunity to say goodbye, it's been tough," Whitman said.