 MAYS LANDING, N.J. | Jurors have convicted a man of sexually assaulting a housekeeper in an Atlantic City hotel after he was released following his arrest on charges that he had beaten his girlfriend.

The panel on Thursday found 36-year-old Jamel Carlton of Saugerties, New York, guilty of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, burglary, aggravated assault and criminal restraint.

Authorities say Carlton pushed the housekeeper into a room at Bally’s Hotel and Casino and attacked her in February 2018. He had returned to the hotel after he was accused earlier in the day of attacking his girlfriend.

His sentencing is scheduled for June.

