PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. | Following a five-week investigation into the distribution of CDS (heroin) in Mansfield Township, which involved the purchase of both heroin and methamphetamine, police say they have arrested a dealer.
Jonathan Neceda was arrested in Phillipsburg, police say allegedly for buying and selling drugs. He has been primarily charged with six counts of distribution.
Officials say this investigation was carried out by Hackettstown Police Department, Mansfield Police Department, Phillipsburg Police Department, Washington Township Police Department, and the Warren County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Task Force.
Along with the six charges of distribution, officials report that Neceda is reportedly charged with multiple other offenses, such as illegal drug violations, possession, possession with intent to distribute, and a few more.