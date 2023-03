FLORENCE TWP., N.J. - A massive fire destroyed a large church in New Jersey.

Flames broke out Monday night, eventually engulfing The Fountain of Life Center in Florence Township, Burlington County.

The fire caused the roof to collapse.

It took more than 150 firefighters to get it under control.

The church's website says the facility has a preschool, basketball courts and a fitness center.

The school and rec building are believed to have survived the fire.

No injuries were reported.