TRENTON, N.J. - A New Jersey man who feels America's two political parties have both gone too extreme is working to launch a Moderate party in the Garden State. Richard Wolfe believes it could be the key to getting things accomplished in a deeply divided political climate.
"I feel like the Republican Party no longer represents my views," said Wolfe. "It has moved much too far to the right. As I understand it, there are a lot of Democrats out there who believe that the Democratic Party has moved too far to the left."
It's what's prompted Wolfe, who says he isn't interested in running for political office himself, to lead the charge in founding a Moderate party in the Garden State.
"We want to be the vehicle that brings these candidates to the center," said Wolfe.
Wolfe says right now in the Garden State, a single candidate can't be on the ballot more than once.
He's challenging New Jersey's election laws in court, with hopes that incumbent Congressman Tom Malinowski could run under both the Democratic and Moderate labels.
"Tom accepted our nomination and has been supportive of what we're doing," said Wolfe.
The goal is to allow people to feel they are supporting the views of a candidate instead of supporting the views of a party.
But, would it help or hurt Malinowski?
"It's hard to say, really," said Glenn Ricketts, a professor of political science at Raritan Valley Community College. "He won by a cat's whisker last time around."
The timing of the decision is in the court's hands, but Wolfe is hopeful it will be by November.
"Third parties typically don't do very well, in the United States. Sometimes they can make a difference," said Ricketts. "It's also a trend that's typical of some New Jersey Republicans who tend to be centrist."