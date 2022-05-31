pedestrian struck crash death accident generic graphic

FLEMINGTON, NJ - Authorities in Hunterdon County are investigating a Memorial Day crash involving a pedestrian. 

It happened around 2:00 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Reaville Avenue and Route 202 in Flemington.

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office and the Flemington Borough Police Department say a 15-year-old boy, operating an electric skateboard on Reaville Road, was hit by a vehicle. 

Officials say the vehicle, being operated by a person from Bayonne, was traveling northbound on Route 202. 

The victim was taken by helicopter to Morristown Hospital and remains in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

No charges are pending at this time, officials report. 

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-1000 or by going online

