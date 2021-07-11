Yasmine Uyar

RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a man will be extradited to New Jersey to face charges in connection with the alleged abduction of a 2-year-old boy whose mother has been found dead in Tennessee.

The Union County prosecutor’s office and Rahway police said 27-year-old Tyler Rios of Highland Park is charged with first-degree kidnapping.

An Amber alert was issued for him Friday. He was found unharmed early Saturday in Tennessee and Rios was taken into custody, and later the body of 24-year-old Yasmine Uyar was found in a wooded area nearby off of I-40.

No information on a possible cause of death was immediately provided. It's unclear whether Rios has an attorney.

