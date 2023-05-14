DELAWARE, N.J. - Firefighters spent the early morning hours of Sunday fighting a blaze that impacted multiple homes and a barn in the village of Delaware, New Jersey.

A post on Facebook says the Knowlton Twp. Fire and Rescue Company #1 - Station 41 was dispatched to the barn fire on Ann Street just before 12:30 a.m.

The post continues say four neighboring homes suffered heat damage.

Crews from Mt. Bethel Volunteer Fire Company in Northampton County and multiple other stations were called to assist.

An investigation will be conducted by the NJ State Fire Marshall to attempt to identify the cause of the fire.