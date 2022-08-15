TRENTON, N.J. - Gov. Phil Murphy has lifted New Jersey's requirements for unvaccinated teachers and state workers to get regular COVID-19 testing.

Murphy signed the executive order Monday, effective immediately for school districts and child care facilities. The change applies to state contractors as of Sept. 1.

The state had required school employees, workers at child care facilities, state workers, and contractors who aren't vaccinated to get regular testing.

However the order does not prevent any of those settings from maintaining a vaccination or testing policy if they wish.

Separate of Monday's change, the state employee testing program will also end on Sept. 1, Murphy said.