TRENTON, N.J. | Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports indicate that there has been a surge of hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.
New Jersey officials say the AAPI population is growing faster than any other ethnic or racial group. The number of reported anti-Asian hate crimes within New Jersey went up by nearly 75% over the past year, according to the N.J. State Police.
In light of this, Assembly Democrats Raj Mukherji, Mila Jasey, Britnee Timberlake and Sterley Stanley have sponsored a bill that was signed into law on Tuesday. This bill will require the curriculum of students in grades K-12 to include lessons on the history and contributions of the AAPI community.
In addition to requiring school districts to find an appropriate place for this instruction in the curriculum of K-12 students, the law will also require boards of education to select inclusive instructional materials and seek the assistance of the Commission of Asian American Heritage to teach students about the history and cultural diversity of the AAPI community.
Upon the bill becoming law, Assembly sponsors Mukherji, Jasey, Timberlake and Stanley issued a joint statement.
In one section of their statement, the sponsors wrote, “One of New Jersey’s best qualities is its diversity, which we should be highlighting in our schools. By expanding the K-12 curriculum to include lessons on the history and contributions of the AAPI community, we can help break down persisting negative stereotypes and show the over 140,000 Asian American and Pacific Islander students in our state that their stories and experiences matter.”