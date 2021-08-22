MIDDLESEX CO., NJ - The effects of Tropical Storm Henri are being felt in parts of the Garden State on Sunday.
In Middlesex County, New Jersey water from heavy rain rose up on houses.
One woman described the moment she had to be evacuated, after realizing she was trapped inside her house.
"I looked outside, it was like a raging river on each side, and then finally they came and took us out in the boats," said Judy Smith of Middlesex County.
In a Facebook post, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he is monitoring the tropical storm at the Statewide Traffic Management Center in Woodbridge, NJ on Sunday.
In Long Beach, New York surfers braved the rough waters, meanwhile, Governor Andrew Cuomo is ramping up resources.
"We have deployed 500 national guard, 1,000 state police, 500 pieces of equipment, there are DOT person, Department of Transportation personnel all across this state," said Governor Cuomo.
President Biden approved New York's emergency declaration on Sunday.
"When we can obtain a pre-land full declaration from the federal government, it means all the preparatory work we're now doing will also be subject to federal reimbursement," said Governor Cuomo.
Video captured the rough surf in Narraganset, Rhode Island.
Across the water in Newport, heavy winds have knocked down branches, and thousands of power outages have been reported across the state.
Warren County New Jersey's EMA Director tells 69 News that there have been no reports of power outages or any damage.