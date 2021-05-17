LITTLE EGG TWP., Pa. - The Little Egg Township, New Jersey fire that was burning out of control Sunday night is 75% contained as of 6 p.m. Monday.
The fire started around 4 p.m. in a wildland urban interface, meaning hundreds of acres of woods with homes mixed in. The good news is the fire is contained to the deep woods and no one was injured or had to flee their homes.
What looked catastrophic overnight was curtailed early afternoon Monday. This as crews put out hot spots of the 617-acre fire in New Jersey's Bass River State Forest.
"The fire occurred later in the day. Allowed us to take benefit of the nighttime operations with cooler temperatures, lower winds, higher humidity," said Rob Gill of the New Jersey State Fire Services.
Gill adds the aerial views from their helicopter showed the fire was contained to the deepest part of the forest away from neighboring homes.
Not the case Sunday night.
"A little nerve-wracking. Asked us to put the gas cans and motorcycle into the front lawn," said homeowner Randy Campoli.
Campoli moved in only a month ago and his backyard came already face-to-face with flames.
"There were five to six fire trucks in our street which gave us a little comfort," he said.
100 homes were threatened but none was damaged, and no one was evacuated.
Gill credits the bulldozed plow line or trenches, and then bordering brush lit on fire, as the key method in saving area homes.
"The fire will burn progressively in the main body and come together and burn out because there is no more fuel," he said.
Fire crews are continuing to work the scene.
The cause is still not known.