TRENTON, N.J. | Some New Jersey residents may be getting more money soon to cover the cost of their hearing aids. Governor Phil Murphy’s budget plan for the fiscal year starting on July 1st would significantly increase hearing aid purchase reimbursement. This plan would become available under the state’s Hearing Aid Assistance to the Aged and Disabled (HAAAD) program, according to New Jersey's Department of Human Services.
The HAAAD program currently provides individuals with a $100 reimbursement, to offset the cost of purchasing a hearing aid per year.
Beneficiaries to HAAD must be enrolled in the Pharmaceutical Assistance to the Aged and Disabled (PAAD) program, the Lifeline Utility Assistance program, or meet the eligibility criteria to participate.
Governor Murphy's budget plan for next fiscal year would increase the reimbursement to $500 per hearing aid, per year, DHS said. This would be the first increase in the program's reimbursement rate since the program began in 1987.
“This would be significant savings for those eligible for this valuable program,” Acting Commissioner Sarah Adelman said. "This increase would be big help for some of our most vulnerable residents.”
Residents not enrolled in the PAAD or Lifeline program are encouraged to complete an NJSave application to verify age or disability status, residency and annual income.
