HOPE TWP., N.J. - Police were called to the scene of an accident at 5:21 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023.

The accident involved a motorcycle and tractor trailer. Both vehicles were traveling west on I-80 when the tractor trailer hit the rear of the motorcycle.

Desmond A. Gomes, 32, of Jersey City was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries.

Police say the crash is under investigation.