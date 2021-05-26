HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. | A local scammer cost one New Jersey resident not only his money, but his dream of a puppy.
On Monday morning, Hackettstown police say they received a complaint from a local resident who was reportedly scammed. The victim reported that he found a Golden Retriever puppy for sale online, and made contact with an unknown seller.
The puppy was reportedly $650, and a $300 deposit was required by the seller. The seller insisted the victim create an account online, and that transfers were done through a Zelle account, police say.
The process began, and the puppy was allegedly to be on its way.
The victim was contacted by Blue Sky delivery, who was supposedly handling the delivery and a tracking number was provided. A person, who identified themselves as David Freight according to police, advised the victim that a thermal electronic create was needed for the puppy due to its young age.
This reportedly required a $1,550 payment that was supposed to be refunded at time of delivery. There was also a $2,200 insurance fee, and then a $900 payment for various vaccines prior to flying, police records state.
The puppy allegedly arrived at Newark Airport and was being delivered to the victim’s residence. An additional $1,200 was requested and the victim reportedly refused, because the puppy never arrived at the victim’s house.
The victim suffered a total loss of $4,950, police say. They now are warning other residents to be wary of this scam, and ask that anyone with information to come to the police.