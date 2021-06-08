UNION TWP., N.J. | In an off-election year, the polls haven't been too busy, but 69 News on the scene reports a steady stream of voters, and they all say the same thing.
Everyone is talking about how good it feels to be out there, voting again in person.
"I think it's great that life is getting back to normal, and this will be the new normal!" noted Charles Most of Union Township.
For voters in New Jersey, this is the first election they can cast their ballot in person again.
New Jersey is also one of the only two states in the country making their party's pick for governor this year, with Gov. Murphy running unopposed on the Democratic ticket.
This makes voting in this primary election all the more notable to local voters.
"I think it's a new normal, but I'm glad I can be in it and I'm thankful I'm alive and I'm in it and I can walk in and press my buttons," added Dawn Wilson of Pittstown. "I'm really thankful for that."
"It was nice to push the little buttons instead of, you know. Other than that, I like to vote," added Quin Martin, another Pittstown resident. "It's a good thing to vote. You gotta vote!"
It's the first election since the state lifted its COVID restrictions, and for so many voters, it is a refreshing and welcomed change in pace.
"Yes. It's finally, I can get out," said Most. "I could make my ballot count, finally! Long year? Long, terrible year!"
"Has it only been a year?" Wilson stated when talking about the pandemic. "It's felt like a decade in a short amount of time, but if we put it in perspective, it's not that long to go through something. It's not the 12-year war. It's not the World War II. It was one year of torture, and I'm thankful to be here."
Governor Murphy is on the ballot Tuesday unopposed, but there are four Republicans vying to run against him in November.
Republican voters will have to choose between these candidates to run against him in November.
These candidates include former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, former Franklin Mayor Brian Levine, pastor Phil Rizzo and engineer Hirsh Singh.
There are also a lot of local races, and voters will still have plenty of time to take advantage of the 'new normal' and vote in person.
Officials ask everyone however to not forget the mask at home just yet, as people still need it inside at some places.