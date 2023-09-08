TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way (D) has been named the state's new lieutenant governor, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday.

Way succeeds the late Sheila Y. Oliver, who died Aug. 1 at the age of 71. She has served as New Jersey's 34th secretary of state since January 2018.

In a statement announcing her appointment, Murphy expressed confidence in Way's ability to perform "the most important responsibility" of a lieutenant governor — stepping in to serve as governor if necessary.

"Tahesha is brilliant, battle-tested, and represents the best of New Jersey. Like Lieutenant Governor Oliver, she has served at nearly every level of government. From the Passaic County Board of Chosen Freeholders, to the New Jersey Highlands Water Protection and Planning Council, and even in our state’s judicial branch as an Administrative Law Judge," Murphy said in a statement.