Generic school background

TRENTON, N.J. - Back-to-school shoppers will get a break on New Jersey’s sales tax later this summer.

Gov. Phil Murphy and fellow Democrats in the Legislature announced an agreement on Wednesday to implement a short sales tax holiday.

Murphy and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senate President Nicholas Scutari said they reached an agreement as part of ongoing budget negotiations to halt the state’s 6.625% sales tax from Aug. 27 to Sept. 5 on school supplies.

The covered items include pens, pencils, notebooks, binders, art supplies, books and computers.

Republicans are in the minority and don't have the votes to block the measure, but panned the decision.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.