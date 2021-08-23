COVID-19 teacher vaccine mandate graphic

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is joining a small but growing list of places to require COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers and state workers or undergo regular testing.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced the new mandate during a news conference that was streamed live on WFMZ.com Monday afternoon.

Murphy said that state employees and teachers of pre-kindergarten through 12th grade must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or else get COVID-19 testing once or twice a week.

New Jersey joins California, Connecticut and Washington in requiring teachers both to be vaccinated and wear masks.

New York City on Monday mandated vaccinations for teachers.

