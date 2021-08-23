TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is joining a small but growing list of places to require COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers and state workers or undergo regular testing.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced the new mandate during a news conference that was streamed live on WFMZ.com Monday afternoon.
Murphy said that state employees and teachers of pre-kindergarten through 12th grade must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or else get COVID-19 testing once or twice a week.
New Jersey joins California, Connecticut and Washington in requiring teachers both to be vaccinated and wear masks.
New York City on Monday mandated vaccinations for teachers.